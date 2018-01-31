NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Michelin vor Jahreszahlen von 152 auf 150 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Lucile Leroux begründete eine leichte Kürzung ihrer Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie (EPS) in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie unter anderem mit Währungseffekten. Sie rechnet damit, dass der Reifenhersteller im zweiten Halbjahr einen Umsatz von 11 Milliarden Euro erzielt hat./tih/stk



