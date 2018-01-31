31.01.2018 20:45:57

Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Michelin vor Jahreszahlen von 152 auf 150 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Lucile Leroux begründete eine leichte Kürzung ihrer Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie (EPS) in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie unter anderem mit Währungseffekten. Sie rechnet damit, dass der Reifenhersteller im zweiten Halbjahr einen Umsatz von 11 Milliarden Euro erzielt hat./tih/stk

Datum der Analyse: 31.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
Unternehmen:
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
150.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
128.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.46%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
128.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.46%
Analyst Name::
Lucile Leroux 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)mehr Analysen

31.01.18 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.01.18 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight Morgan Stanley
26.01.18 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy UBS AG
26.01.18 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23.01.18 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) 142.30 0.07% Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

31.01.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ING Group overweight
31.01.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
31.01.18 Drexel Hamilton
Silicon Laboratories Buy
31.01.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Santander overweight
31.01.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LEG Immobilien Neutral
31.01.18 Barclays Capital
Apple Hospitality REIT Equal weight
31.01.18 Deutsche Bank AG
Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell
31.01.18 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Foot Locker Outperform
31.01.18 S&P Capital IQ
Siemens Strong Buy
31.01.18 S&P Capital IQ
ING Group Hold
31.01.18 S&P Capital IQ
Philips buy
31.01.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Pfizer Neutral
31.01.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Infineon Halten
31.01.18 Dougherty & Company LLC
Callidus Software Neutral
31.01.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Boeing Neutral
31.01.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Black Knight Holdco Neutral
31.01.18 Standpoint Research
Xerox Hold
31.01.18 RBC Capital Markets
Boeing Sector Perform
31.01.18 Gabelli & Co
Meredith Buy
31.01.18 Gabelli & Co
Dell Technologies Buy
31.01.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
CTS Eventim kaufen
31.01.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Ströer kaufen
31.01.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Axel Springer kaufen
31.01.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RTL Halten
31.01.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ProSiebenSat1 Media Verkaufen
31.01.18 DZ BANK
TAKKT Halten
31.01.18 BNP PARIBAS
Continental Outperform
31.01.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
McDonalds overweight
31.01.18 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Pfizer Hold
31.01.18 Morgan Stanley
Pfizer overweight
31.01.18 UBS AG
Pfizer buy
31.01.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Mobile Mini Buy
31.01.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Activision Blizzard Buy
31.01.18 DZ BANK
Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
31.01.18 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
SAP buy
31.01.18 Deutsche Bank AG
General Electric verkaufen
31.01.18 Aegis Capital
Facebook Buy
31.01.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) buy
31.01.18 The Benchmark Company
Electronic Arts Buy
31.01.18 Barclays Capital
METRO (St) overweight
31.01.18 Hovde Group
Midsouth Bancorp Market Perform
31.01.18 Commerzbank AG
SAP Hold
31.01.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Amdocs Buy
31.01.18 Maxim Group
First Savings Financial Group Buy
31.01.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Overweight
31.01.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Electronic Arts Buy
31.01.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Ashland Global Neutral
31.01.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal overweight
31.01.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
31.01.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB