31.01.2018 20:45:57
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Michelin vor Jahreszahlen von 152 auf 150 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Lucile Leroux begründete eine leichte Kürzung ihrer Gewinnschätzungen je Aktie (EPS) in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie unter anderem mit Währungseffekten. Sie rechnet damit, dass der Reifenhersteller im zweiten Halbjahr einen Umsatz von 11 Milliarden Euro erzielt hat./tih/stk
Datum der Analyse: 31.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|Unternehmen:
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
150.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
128.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16.46%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
128.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.46%
|Analyst Name::
Lucile Leroux
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
