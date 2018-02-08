Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
08.02.2018 17:57:12
Michael Kors Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Michael Kors Holdings Limited von 69 auf 75 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Michael Kors Holdings Limited Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Michael Kors Holdings Limited
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 75.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
53.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40.19%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 60.03
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.94%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
