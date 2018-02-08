08.02.2018 17:57:12

Michael Kors Equal Weight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Michael Kors Holdings Limited von 69 auf 75 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.
Unternehmen:
Michael Kors Holdings Limited 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 75.00
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
53.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
40.19%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 60.03 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.94%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

