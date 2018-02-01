Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.02.2018 20:51:09
Marathon Petroleum Outperform
Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Marathon Petroleum Corporation von 76 auf 90 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Marathon Petroleum Corporation Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 90.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 67.91
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32.53%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 68.69
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31.02%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Marathon Petroleum Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Marathon Petroleum Corporationmehr Analysen
|01.02.18
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|15.11.17
|Marathon Petroleum Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.11.17
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|27.07.17
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.02.17
|Marathon Petroleum Buy
|UBS AG
|01.02.18
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|15.11.17
|Marathon Petroleum Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.11.17
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|27.07.17
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.02.17
|Marathon Petroleum Buy
|UBS AG
|01.02.18
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|14.11.17
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|27.07.17
|Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.02.17
|Marathon Petroleum Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.16
|Marathon Petroleum Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.11.17
|Marathon Petroleum Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.11.16
|Marathon Petroleum Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.16
|Marathon Petroleum Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|11.07.16
|Marathon Petroleum Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|68.69
|-0.84%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|01.02.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
United States Steel Market Perform
|01.02.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Telefon AB LMEricsson (B) (spons ADRs) Hold
|01.02.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Marathon Petroleum Outperform
|01.02.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BBVA overweight
|01.02.18
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Deutsche Post buy
|01.02.18
|
Aegis Capital
eBay Buy
|01.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Vertex Pharmaceuticals overweight
|01.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Thermo Fisher Scientific overweight
|01.02.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Fortinet Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Boeing Hold
|01.02.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Radware Buy
|01.02.18
|
Maxim Group
CACI International Buy
|01.02.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Hillenbrand Buy
|01.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
TCF Financial Equal weight
|01.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Schaeffler Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Daimler buy
|01.02.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Facebook overweight
|01.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Facebook buy
|01.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
eBay buy
|01.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Microsoft buy
|01.02.18
|
UBS AG
Microsoft buy
|01.02.18
|
UBS AG
Nike buy
|01.02.18
|
UBS AG
eBay buy
|01.02.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Facebook kaufen
|01.02.18
|
Macquarie Research
Microsoft Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Microsoft Underperform
|01.02.18
|
Gabelli & Co
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Buy
|01.02.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Microsoft kaufen
|01.02.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
eBay Neutral
|01.02.18
|
UBS AG
Facebook buy
|01.02.18
|
Macquarie Research
eBay Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Facebook buy
|01.02.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Facebook Outperform
|01.02.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
eBay Outperform
|01.02.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
Daimler Halten
|01.02.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Microsoft Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Morningstar
Microsoft Hold
|01.02.18
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Microsoft Outperform
|01.02.18
|
Atlantic Equities
Microsoft Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
eBay overweight
|01.02.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Facebook kaufen
|01.02.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Boeing overweight
|01.02.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Microsoft kaufen
|01.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
|01.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Facebook overweight
|01.02.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Facebook Outperform
|01.02.18
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Facebook Outperform
|01.02.18
|
JMP Securities LLC
Facebook kaufen
|01.02.18
|
Morningstar
Facebook Hold
|01.02.18
|
Atlantic Equities
Facebook kaufen