02.02.2018 20:56:36

LSI Industries Buy

Der Analyst Singular Research hat die Einstufung für LSI Industries Inc. auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 9,8 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: LSI Industries Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
LSI Industries Inc. 		Analyst:
Singular Research 		Kursziel:
$ 9.80
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
6.21 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
57.81%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 7.95 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.27%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

