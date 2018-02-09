NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für L'Oreal nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Das organische Wachstum des französischen Konsumgüterkonzerns habe die Erwartungen im vierten Quartal getoppt, schrieb Analyst Fulvio Cazzol in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität sei wie erwartet ausgefallen./ag/edh



Datum der Analyse: 08.02.2018



