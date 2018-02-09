09.02.2018 08:03:50
LOréal buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für L'Oreal nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Das organische Wachstum des französischen Konsumgüterkonzerns habe die Erwartungen im vierten Quartal getoppt, schrieb Analyst Fulvio Cazzol in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität sei wie erwartet ausgefallen./ag/edh
Datum der Analyse: 08.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal) buy
|Unternehmen:
L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oreal, L Oreal)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
214.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
171.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24.56%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
173.05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.66%
|Analyst Name::
Fulvio Cazzol
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
