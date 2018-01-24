Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
24.01.2018 18:05:31
Juno Therapeutics Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Juno Therapeutics Inc von Overweight auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 55 auf 87 USD angehoben.
|Zusammenfassung: Juno Therapeutics Inc Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Juno Therapeutics Inc
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 87.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
69.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26.09%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 85.79
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.41%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Juno Therapeutics Inc
|85.79
|-0.08%
