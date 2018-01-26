Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.01.2018 16:08:30
Jack in the Box Outperform
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat Jack in the Box Inc. von Neutral auf "Outperform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 104 auf 115 USD angehoben.
|Zusammenfassung: Jack in the Box Inc. Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Jack in the Box Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 115.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 95.00
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.05%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 94.91
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.17%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jack in the Box Inc.
|94.91
|0.39%
