Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
11.01.2018 19:04:03
Intuitive Surgical Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Intuitive Surgical Inc von 390 auf 465 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Intuitive Surgical Inc overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intuitive Surgical Inc
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 465.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 418.84
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.02%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 421.37
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.35%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|416.00
|0.97%
