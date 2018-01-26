Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.01.2018 19:57:31
Intuitive Surgical Hold
Der Analyst Canaccord Adams hat das Kursziel für Intuitive Surgical Inc von 380 auf 410 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Intuitive Surgical Inc Hold
|Unternehmen:
Intuitive Surgical Inc
|Analyst:
Canaccord Adams
|Kursziel:
$ 410.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 432.87
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5.28%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 440.24
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.87%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
