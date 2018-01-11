Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
11.01.2018 12:56:45
International Consolidated Airlines buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 745 Pence belassen. Das Umfeld für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften sei vorteilhaft und dürfte 2018 zu einer weiter steigenden Profitabilität führen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 11.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
7.45 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
6.59 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.05%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
6.65 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.96%
|Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|12:56
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|12:56
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|12:56
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|03.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|31.07.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|11.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.11.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|8.61
|0.12%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:47
|
Gabelli & Co
Cohen & Steers Hold
|15:45
|
Gabelli & Co
Murphy USA Hold
|15:27
|
Seaport Global Securities
Acuity Brands Neutral
|14:22
|
UBS AG
Ryanair Buy
|14:08
|
Maxim Group
Dominos Pizza Buy
|13:47
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Coupa Software Buy
|13:32
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Amazon Buy
|13:27
|
Citigroup Corp.
KION GROUP buy
|13:21
|
Citigroup Corp.
Gamesa buy
|13:19
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
CHECK-CAP Buy
|13:15
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Bank Priceton New Jersey Neutral
|13:14
|
Citigroup Corp.
Siemens buy
|12:59
|
Morgan Stanley
Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
|12:56
|
UBS AG
International Consolidated Airlines buy
|12:56
|
Independent Research GmbH
Südzucker Halten
|12:56
|
UBS AG
Lufthansa Neutral
|12:55
|
UBS AG
Air France-KLM buy
|12:55
|
UBS AG
Henkel vz Sell
|12:55
|
UBS AG
Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|12:49
|
Morgan Stanley
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
|12:47
|
Citigroup Corp.
GEA Neutral
|12:45
|
Macquarie Research
Nike Outperform
|12:39
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Supervalu Market Perform
|12:38
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Party City Holdco Outperform
|12:36
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Fusion Telecommunications International Buy
|12:22
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Air Liquide buy
|12:20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Linde buy
|12:18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
AstraZeneca buy
|12:07
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Airbus Hold
|12:06
|
Warburg Research
Bayer Hold
|12:01
|
Macquarie Research
BP Underperform
|11:59
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Südzucker Reduce
|11:59
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Givaudan Hold
|11:50
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Visteon Buy
|11:49
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
JCDecaux Hold
|11:47
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Air Liquide Reduce
|11:46
|
Imperial Capital
United Continental In-line
|11:44
|
Imperial Capital
American Airlines In-line
|11:40
|
Deutsche Bank AG
GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|11:39
|
Warburg Research
TLG IMMOBILIEN buy
|11:37
|
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Linde buy
|11:37
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Evonik buy
|11:36
|
Citigroup Corp.
Bayer buy
|11:35
|
Barclays Capital
Daimler Equal weight
|11:35
|
S&P Capital IQ
Daimler Hold
|11:34
|
Independent Research GmbH
Continental Halten
|11:33
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Covestro Hold
|11:33
|
Warburg Research
Deutsche Bank Hold
|11:27
|
RBC Capital Markets
Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|11:22
|
Barclays Capital
Netflix overweight