11.01.2018 12:56:45

International Consolidated Airlines buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 745 Pence belassen. Das Umfeld für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften sei vorteilhaft und dürfte 2018 zu einer weiter steigenden Profitabilität führen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/ajx

Datum der Analyse: 11.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
7.45 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
6.59 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.05%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
6.65 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.96%
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:56 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
02.01.18 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
14.12.17 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
11.12.17 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.17 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 8.61 0.12% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

