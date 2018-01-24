International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für die IAG-Aktien auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 7,75 Euro belassen. Höhere Treibstoffkosten verleiteten ihn bei europäischen Fluggesellschaften zu einer Kürzung seiner allgemeinen Erwartung für das operative Gewinnwachstum, auch wenn dieser Effekt durch höhere Umsatzschätzungen etwas abgemildert werde, schrieb Analyst Christopher Combe in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. IAG sei gegen höhere Kerosinpreise nicht so gut abgesichert wie die Konkurrenten Lufthansa oder Air France-KLM. Der Billigflieger Easyjet sei diesbezüglich am besten positioniert./tih/zb
Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
7.75 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|Analyst Name::
Christopher Combe
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|08:00
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:00
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.18
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|03.10.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|31.07.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|08:00
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.11.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.17
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|8.89
|3.25%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:58
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Lumentum Buy
|11:57
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Texas Instruments Neutral
|11:49
|
Mizuho
Texas Instruments Buy
|10:43
|
Commerzbank AG
OSRAM buy
|10:42
|
Commerzbank AG
Infineon buy
|10:38
|
Commerzbank AG
WACKER CHEMIE buy
|10:34
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Gerresheimer Sell
|10:19
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Carrefour buy
|09:59
|
HSBC
pbb buy
|09:58
|
Bernstein Research
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|09:57
|
Warburg Research
Sixt Hold
|09:39
|
Bernstein Research
Novartis Outperform
|08:38
|
Bernstein Research
Carrefour market-perform
|08:35
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
easyJet overweight
|08:33
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics overweight
|08:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ryanair overweight
|08:00
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|07:57
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Air France-KLM Neutral
|07:51
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Lufthansa Underweight
|07:49
|
Bernstein Research
Daimler Outperform
|07:32
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Deutsche Euroshop buy
|07:23
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
PUMA buy
|07:21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ArcelorMittal buy
|07:19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Salzgitter Neutral
|07:11
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Klöckner & buy
|23.01.18
|
Nomura
Oracle buy
|23.01.18
|
Nomura
Microsoft buy
|23.01.18
|
Tigress Financial
Cree Neutral
|23.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
Commerzbank Underperform
|23.01.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
GEA Hold
|23.01.18
|
UBS AG
Netflix buy
|23.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAP overweight
|23.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
easyJet overweight
|23.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
National Grid overweight
|23.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
UMH Properties Buy
|23.01.18
|
Gabelli & Co
Wynn Resorts Buy
|23.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nestlé overweight
|23.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Continental buy
|23.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Netflix overweight
|23.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Dürr Sell
|23.01.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
ExxonMobil Neutral
|23.01.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Netflix Buy
|23.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Netflix overweight
|23.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Apple overweight
|23.01.18
|
Morningstar
General Electric buy
|23.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
Netflix Outperform
|23.01.18
|
Morningstar
Netflix Sell
|23.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Sanofi Underweight
|23.01.18
|
Wells Fargo & Co
Netflix Outperform
|23.01.18
|
Atlantic Equities
Netflix overweight