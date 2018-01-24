NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für die IAG-Aktien auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 7,75 Euro belassen. Höhere Treibstoffkosten verleiteten ihn bei europäischen Fluggesellschaften zu einer Kürzung seiner allgemeinen Erwartung für das operative Gewinnwachstum, auch wenn dieser Effekt durch höhere Umsatzschätzungen etwas abgemildert werde, schrieb Analyst Christopher Combe in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. IAG sei gegen höhere Kerosinpreise nicht so gut abgesichert wie die Konkurrenten Lufthansa oder Air France-KLM. Der Billigflieger Easyjet sei diesbezüglich am besten positioniert./tih/zb



Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018



