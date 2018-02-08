NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Infineon auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Analyst Alexander Duval nahm in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie geringfügige Anpassungen seiner Schätzungen für den Chipkonzern vor./ag/edh



Datum der Analyse: 08.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.