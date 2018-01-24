24.01.2018 10:42:17
Infineon buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat Infineon nach dem trüben Ausblick des Chip-Konkurrenten Texas Instruments auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Infineon dürfte mit den anstehenden Geschäftszahlen die Markterwartungen erfüllen, aber nicht übertreffen, prognostizierte Analyst Thomas Becker in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings müssten die Markterwartungen noch an das veränderte Wechselkurs-Verhältnis von Euro zu Dollar angepasst werden./ck/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Infineon AG buy
|Unternehmen:
Infineon AG
|Analyst:
Commerzbank AG
|Kursziel:
29.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
24.42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.76%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
24.44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.66%
|Analyst Name::
Thomas Becker
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Infineon AG
Analysen zu Infineon AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infineon AG
|29.55
|0.17%
