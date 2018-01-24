FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat Infineon nach dem trüben Ausblick des Chip-Konkurrenten Texas Instruments auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Infineon dürfte mit den anstehenden Geschäftszahlen die Markterwartungen erfüllen, aber nicht übertreffen, prognostizierte Analyst Thomas Becker in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings müssten die Markterwartungen noch an das veränderte Wechselkurs-Verhältnis von Euro zu Dollar angepasst werden./ck/ajx



Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.