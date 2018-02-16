16.02.2018 19:33:26
Imperial Brands buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Imperial Brands von 3670 auf 3610 Pence gesenkt und die Aktien auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Er habe kleinere Anpassungen an seinen Schätzungen für den Tabakkonzern vorgenommen, schrieb Analyst Fulvio Cazzol in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ergebnis seien zwar etwas höhere Schätzungen für 2018, aber geringfügig niedrigere für das Jahr danach./tih/he
Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Imperial Brands plc buy
|Unternehmen:
Imperial Brands plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
36.10 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
26.64 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35.49%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26.58 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.84%
|Analyst Name::
Fulvio Cazzol
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Imperial Brands plc
Analysen zu Imperial Brands plc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Imperial Brands plc
|34.53
|-2.73%
