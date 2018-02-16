NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Imperial Brands von 3670 auf 3610 Pence gesenkt und die Aktien auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Er habe kleinere Anpassungen an seinen Schätzungen für den Tabakkonzern vorgenommen, schrieb Analyst Fulvio Cazzol in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ergebnis seien zwar etwas höhere Schätzungen für 2018, aber geringfügig niedrigere für das Jahr danach./tih/he



Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.