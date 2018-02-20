Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
20.02.2018 14:29:58
IPG Photonics Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für IPG Photonics CorpShs von 230 auf 255 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: IPG Photonics CorpShs Buy
|Unternehmen:
IPG Photonics CorpShs
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 255.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 239.36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6.53%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 241.26
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.70%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IPG Photonics CorpShsmehr Analysen
|14:29
|IPG Photonics Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|24.01.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|01.11.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|18.07.17
|IPG Photonics Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|14:29
|IPG Photonics Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|24.01.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|01.11.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|18.07.17
|IPG Photonics Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|14:29
|IPG Photonics Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|24.01.18
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|01.11.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|IPG Photonics Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|30.06.17
|IPG Photonics Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.07.17
|IPG Photonics Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|11.05.16
|IPG Photonics Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IPG Photonics CorpShs
|241.26
|0.79%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:01
|
DZ BANK
Pfeiffer Vacuum kaufen
|15:36
|
S&P Capital IQ
Air Liquide Hold
|15:11
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Telekom buy
|15:08
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Coca-Cola Hold
|14:56
|
Credit Suisse Group
Vivendi Outperform
|14:56
|
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
MorphoSys buy
|14:55
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nestlé overweight
|14:48
|
Barclays Capital
Novartis Underweight
|14:48
|
Barclays Capital
Sanofi Underweight
|14:41
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
RWE Conviction Buy List
|14:40
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
innogy Neutral
|14:40
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
EON buy
|14:35
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Covestro Halten
|14:29
|
The Benchmark Company
IPG Photonics Buy
|14:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
WABCO Buy
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Rush Enterprise a Hold
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
ITT Buy
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Iron Mountain Buy
|14:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
GasLog Buy
|14:20
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Gardner Denver Buy
|14:19
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Flowserve Hold
|14:19
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Estée Lauder Companies Buy
|14:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
EPAM Systems Buy
|14:15
|
Credit Suisse Group
Renault Underperform
|14:15
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CNH Industrial Hold
|14:15
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|14:13
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cloud Peak Energy Buy
|14:12
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Hold
|13:58
|
Maxim Group
Enova International Buy
|13:48
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|13:45
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
PlayAGS Buy
|13:34
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Universal Display Buy
|13:27
|
RBC Capital Markets
Vinci Outperform
|13:23
|
Deutsche Bank AG
WACKER CHEMIE buy
|13:18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Eni Hold
|13:18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Gates Industrial Outperform
|13:17
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Bertrandt Hold
|13:16
|
UBS AG
Covestro buy
|13:15
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ING Group buy
|13:14
|
Macquarie Research
Allianz Neutral
|13:07
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Reckitt Benckiser Hold
|13:07
|
Independent Research GmbH
Covestro kaufen
|13:07
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Daimler buy
|13:05
|
Citigroup Corp.
Kering buy
|13:04
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Adherex Technologies Buy
|13:02
|
Barclays Capital
Telefónica Deutschland Equal weight
|13:02
|
Barclays Capital
Telefónica Equal weight
|12:59
|
Barclays Capital
Orange overweight
|12:57
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Buy
|12:55
|
Pivotal Research Group
Interpublic Group of Cos Hold