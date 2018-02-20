20.02.2018 14:29:58

IPG Photonics Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für IPG Photonics CorpShs von 230 auf 255 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: IPG Photonics CorpShs Buy
Unternehmen:
IPG Photonics CorpShs 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 255.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 239.36 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6.53%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 241.26 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.70%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

