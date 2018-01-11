11.01.2018 16:58:28

Hapag-Lloyd buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat Hapag-Lloyd mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 46 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktie der Container-Reederei könnte künftig mit einem Milliarden-Cashflow gar zum Dividendenwert werden, schrieb Analyst Adrian Pehl in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zunächst basiert seine Kaufempfehlung aber auf guter Nachfrage, diszipliniertem Container-Angebot und einer Investitionspause nach der Fusion mit der United Arab Shipping Company (UASC)./ag/ajx

Datum der Analyse: 11.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd AG buy
Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG 		Analyst:
Commerzbank AG 		Kursziel:
46.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
33.72 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
36.42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
34.18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.58%
Analyst Name::
Adrian Pehl 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

