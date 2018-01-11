Hapag-Lloyd buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat Hapag-Lloyd mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 46 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktie der Container-Reederei könnte künftig mit einem Milliarden-Cashflow gar zum Dividendenwert werden, schrieb Analyst Adrian Pehl in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zunächst basiert seine Kaufempfehlung aber auf guter Nachfrage, diszipliniertem Container-Angebot und einer Investitionspause nach der Fusion mit der United Arab Shipping Company (UASC)./ag/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 11.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd AG buy
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
Commerzbank AG
|Kursziel:
46.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
33.72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36.42%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
34.18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34.58%
|Analyst Name::
Adrian Pehl
|KGV*:
-
