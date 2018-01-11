FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat Hapag-Lloyd mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 46 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktie der Container-Reederei könnte künftig mit einem Milliarden-Cashflow gar zum Dividendenwert werden, schrieb Analyst Adrian Pehl in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zunächst basiert seine Kaufempfehlung aber auf guter Nachfrage, diszipliniertem Container-Angebot und einer Investitionspause nach der Fusion mit der United Arab Shipping Company (UASC)./ag/ajx



Datum der Analyse: 11.01.2018



