Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.01.2018 18:49:32
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Goldman Sachs von 308 auf 289 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Goldman Sachs Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Goldman Sachs
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 289.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
$ 251.10
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.09%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 251.17
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.06%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
18:49
Goldman Sachs Equal weight
Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Goldman Sachs
|260.30
|4.25%
