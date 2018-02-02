02.02.2018 14:21:59

Glencore Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Glencore nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 380 Pence belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe im Schlussquartal 2017 weitgehend erwartungsgemäß abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx

Datum der Analyse: 02.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Glencore plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Glencore plc 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
3.80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3.94 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3.52%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
3.83 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.72%
Analyst Name::
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen

14:21 Glencore Neutral UBS AG
12:43 Glencore overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:54 Glencore buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:34 Glencore Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.01.18 Glencore Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Glencore plc 3.83 -4.19% Glencore plc

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

17:56 Dougherty & Company LLC
Impinj Neutral
17:48 Barclays Capital
VF overweight
17:45 Barclays Capital
Mallinckrodt Underweight
17:20 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius buy
17:04 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
17:03 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Daimler overweight
17:03 S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Bank Sell
16:56 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
16:56 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
16:12 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral
15:41 Gabelli & Co
Blue Apron Buy
15:23 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
15:02 RBC Capital Markets
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
14:57 Lake Street
Biotime Buy
14:48 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips Lighting Neutral
14:44 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Deckers Outdoor Buy
14:36 BTIG Research
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sell
14:30 UBS AG
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
14:30 UBS AG
Telefónica Deutschland buy
14:28 Williams Capital
Allete Buy
14:21 UBS AG
Glencore Neutral
14:17 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
14:17 RBC Capital Markets
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
14:16 Morningstar
Apple Hold
14:16 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Amazon Neutral
14:16 UBS AG
London Stock Exchange (LSE) Neutral
14:16 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Methanex Buy
14:08 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Amazon Conviction Buy List
14:04 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
14:02 S&P Capital IQ
Daimler Hold
14:02 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Amazon Conviction Buy List
14:01 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
14:01 Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
14:00 RBC Capital Markets
Apple kaufen
14:00 Needham & Company, LLC
Apple buy
14:00 Atlantic Equities
Amazon kaufen
14:00 Barclays Capital
Amazon overweight
14:00 JMP Securities LLC
Amazon neutral
13:59 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Amazon kaufen
13:59 Macquarie Research
Amazon Outperform
13:58 Needham & Company, LLC
Amazon buy
13:58 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amazon buy
13:58 RBC Capital Markets
Amazon Outperform
13:57 Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
13:56 Maxim Group
Tableau Softwar a Hold
13:56 Morningstar
Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
13:55 Atlantic Equities
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
13:43 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
13:35 Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Bank kaufen
13:31 Needham & Company, LLC
Impinj Hold

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB