29.01.2018 13:30:22
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline vor den am 7. Februar erwarteten Zahlen des britischen Pharmaherstellers auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst James Gordon rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem überraschungslosen vierten Quartal. Die Aussagen zum Wechselkurs könnten jedoch eine deutliche Senkung der Konsensschätzungen nach sich ziehen./ck/bek
Datum der Analyse: 29.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13.51 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13.51 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
James Gordon
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
