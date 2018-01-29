NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline vor den am 7. Februar erwarteten Zahlen des britischen Pharmaherstellers auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst James Gordon rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem überraschungslosen vierten Quartal. Die Aussagen zum Wechselkurs könnten jedoch eine deutliche Senkung der Konsensschätzungen nach sich ziehen./ck/bek



Datum der Analyse: 29.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.