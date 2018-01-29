29.01.2018 13:30:22

GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline vor den am 7. Februar erwarteten Zahlen des britischen Pharmaherstellers auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst James Gordon rechnet laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem überraschungslosen vierten Quartal. Die Aussagen zum Wechselkurs könnten jedoch eine deutliche Senkung der Konsensschätzungen nach sich ziehen./ck/bek

Datum der Analyse: 29.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Neutral
Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13.51 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
13.51 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
James Gordon 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:30 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.18 GlaxoSmithKline overweight Barclays Capital
16.01.18 GlaxoSmithKline buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.01.18 GlaxoSmithKline buy UBS AG
11.01.18 GlaxoSmithKline Hold Deutsche Bank AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 18.05 -1.43% GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

