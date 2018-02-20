20.02.2018 19:20:29

Gates Industrial Buy

Der Analyst UBS AG hat die Einstufung für Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs Buy
Unternehmen:
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
$ 22.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 18.21 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20.81%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 18.08 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.68%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

20.02.18 Gates Industrial Buy UBS AG
20.02.18 Gates Industrial Outperform RBC Capital Markets

