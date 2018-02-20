Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
20.02.2018 19:20:29
Gates Industrial Buy
Der Analyst UBS AG hat die Einstufung für Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs Buy
|Unternehmen:
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 22.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 18.21
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20.81%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 18.08
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.68%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gates Industrial Corporation PLC Registered Shs
|18.08
|-1.15%
