18.01.2018 15:12:55
ExxonMobil Reduce
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für ExxonMobil von 77 auf 80 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Reduce" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Gordon Gray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. HSBC stuft solche Aktien mit "Reduce" ein, deren Kursziel mehr als 20 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs liegt. Liegt das Ziel zwischen 5 und 20 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs, kann die Einstufung auch "Hold" lauten./tih/edh
Datum der Analyse: 18.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil) Reduce
|Unternehmen:
ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
$ 80.00
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
$ 87.99
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9.08%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 87.63
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8.71%
|Analyst Name::
Gordon Gray
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|18.09.17
|ExxonMobil buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|21.08.17
|ExxonMobil overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.17
|ExxonMobil buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|11.07.17
|ExxonMobil overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.17
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|85.00
|2.41%
