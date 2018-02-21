Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
21.02.2018 19:21:30
Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform
Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Expeditors International of Washington Inc. von 58 auf 65 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Market Perform
|Unternehmen:
Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 65.00
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 64.46
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0.84%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 63.99
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.58%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|21.02.18
|Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.02.18
|Expeditors International of Washington Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.11.17
|Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.10.17
|Expeditors International of Washington overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.17
|Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
|58.61
|0.00%
