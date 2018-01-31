31.01.2018 14:30:05

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 66 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Bruttomargen und Kosteneinsparungen seien besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Höhere operative Aufwendungen dämpften dies aber etwas. An den Konsensschätzungen für 2018 dürfte sich daher nicht sehr viel ändern./ajx/ck

Datum der Analyse: 31.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B) buy
Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
66.00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
5.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1'145.28%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
50.76 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.02%
Analyst Name::
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B) 7.05 9.47% Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

