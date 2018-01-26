Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.01.2018 12:36:31
EnLink Midstream LLC Neutral
Der Analyst B. Riley FBR, Inc. hat die Einstufung für EnLink Midstream LLC auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 18 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: EnLink Midstream LLC Neutral
|Unternehmen:
EnLink Midstream LLC
|Analyst:
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 18.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
15.32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17.52%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 19.50
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.69%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu EnLink Midstream LLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EnLink Midstream LLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EnLink Midstream LLC
|19.50
|-1.27%
