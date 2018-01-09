Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
09.01.2018 17:43:34
Ellie Mae Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Ellie Mae Inc. von Equal Weight auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 114 USD angehoben.
|Zusammenfassung: Ellie Mae Inc. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Ellie Mae Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 114.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
79.00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44.30%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 94.43
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.72%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Ellie Mae Inc.
|94.43
|5.44%
