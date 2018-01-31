31.01.2018 14:29:14

Electronic Arts Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Electronic Arts Inc. von 136 auf 141 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Electronic Arts Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
Electronic Arts Inc. 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 141.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 118.70 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.79%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 129.55 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.84%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:29 Electronic Arts Buy The Benchmark Company
13:46 Electronic Arts Buy Needham & Company, LLC
26.01.18 Electronic Arts Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.12.17 Electronic Arts Neutral BTIG Research
04.10.17 Electronic Arts overweight Barclays Capital

