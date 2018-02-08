08.02.2018 08:14:23
EON SE overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Eon von 11 auf 10,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Auch bei seinem nun etwas konservativer angesetzten Kursziel sehe er noch reichlich Aufwärtspotenzial bei der Versorgeraktie, schrieb Analyst Christopher Laybutt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts. Er verwies darauf, dass die Aktie seit dem November-Hoch deutlich stärker gefallen sei als der Dax./tih/zb
Datum der Analyse: 08.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: E.ON SE overweight
|Unternehmen:
E.ON SE
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
10.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
8.21 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27.96%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
8.12 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29.37%
|Analyst Name::
Christopher Laybutt
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
