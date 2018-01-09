Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
09.01.2018 19:41:09
Discovery Communications A Hold
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 25 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications Inc (A) Hold
|Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
$ 25.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 22.39
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.66%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 21.65
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.47%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.17
|Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (The Wall Street Journal)
|
31.07.17
|Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (EN, Barrons)
|
28.11.16
|GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2: ARD und ZDF sparen Olympia-Millionen - Beitrag sinkt nicht (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|Olympia-Millionen gespart - für den Rundfunkbeitrag keine Folgen (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|GESAMT-ROUNDUP/Olympia-Blackout für ARD/ZDF: Zuschauer müssen für Olympia zahlen (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|WDH: DOSB bedauert Olympia-Aus von ARD/ZDF (dpa-afx)
|
28.11.16
|DOSB bedauert Olympia-Aus von ARD/ZDF (dpa-afx)
Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)mehr Analysen
|09.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|Barrington Research
|30.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|03.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|Barrington Research
|30.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|03.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|Barrington Research
|03.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.17
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.08.17
|Discovery Communication a Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.11.16
|Discovery Communication a Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.17
|Discovery Communication a Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.09.16
|Discovery Communication a sell
|MoffettNathanson
|15.07.16
|Discovery Communication a Sell
|UBS AG
|09.01.18
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|30.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.17
|Discovery Communication a Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|01.08.17
|Discovery Communication a Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|22.02.17
|Discovery Communication a Hold
|Loop Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|28.00
|-13.53%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09.01.18
|
Barrington Research
Franklin Covey Outperform
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Walt Disney Sell
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Viacom Hold
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Time Warner Buy
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
CBS Hold
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Discovery Communication a Hold
|09.01.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
21st Century Fox (A) Hold
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Continental Equal weight
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Fortinet Equal weight
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Ellie Mae overweight
|09.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Casa Systems Equal weight
|09.01.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Five Below Buy
|09.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
GoPro Neutral
|09.01.18
|
DZ BANK
KRONES kaufen
|09.01.18
|
Warburg Research
BAUER Hold
|09.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Newmark Grou a Outperform
|09.01.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
Beiersdorf Hold
|09.01.18
|
Barrington Research
Nordson Mkt Perform
|09.01.18
|
Barrington Research
Superior Industries International Outperform
|09.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CROCS Buy
|09.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Lululemon Athletica Buy
|09.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
K2M Group Buy
|09.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Hologic Buy
|09.01.18
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Microsoft Outperform
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
T Rowe Price Group Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Evercore Partner a Buy
|09.01.18
|
Maxim Group
Darden Restaurants Buy
|09.01.18
|
Maxim Group
Seagate Hold
|09.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|09.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Casa Systems Buy
|09.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Mirati Therapeutics Buy
|09.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Gevo Neutral
|09.01.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Seagate Market Perform
|09.01.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
GoPro Sell
|09.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Steven Madden Buy
|09.01.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
BRT Realty Trus Buy
|09.01.18
|
Mizuho
Alder BioPharmaceuticals Buy
|09.01.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Steven Madden Outperform
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Kering buy
|09.01.18
|
Mizuho
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Buy
|09.01.18
|
Mizuho
Mallinckrodt Neutral
|09.01.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Kohls Outperform
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
HUGO BOSS Sell
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Air Liquide Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
BNP Paribas Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
Beiersdorf Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
innogy Neutral
|09.01.18
|
UBS AG
RWE buy
|09.01.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
adidas Halten