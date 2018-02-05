Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
05.02.2018 17:48:18
Dicks Sporting Goods Underweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. von Equal Weight auf "Underweight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 33 auf 25 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 25.00
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
$ 30.67
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18.49%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 30.60
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18.30%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|30.59
|-2.86%
