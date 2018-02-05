05.02.2018 17:48:18

Dicks Sporting Goods Underweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. von Equal Weight auf "Underweight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 33 auf 25 USD gesenkt.
Zusammenfassung: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Underweight
Unternehmen:
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 25.00
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
$ 30.67 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-18.49%
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 30.60 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18.30%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.mehr Analysen

17:48 Dicks Sporting Goods Underweight Barclays Capital
25.01.18 Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform Telsey Advisory Group
15.11.17 Dicks Sporting Goods Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
01.11.17 Dicks Sporting Goods Underperform Wolfe Research
18.08.17 Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform BMO Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. 30.59 -2.86% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

19:27 Craig Hallum
ON Semiconductor Buy
19:26 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
ON Semiconductor Buy
19:26 Mizuho
ON Semiconductor Buy
18:52 Commerzbank AG
Bilfinger buy
18:51 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Stabilus overweight
18:49 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
JENOPTIK buy
17:51 Barclays Capital
Knight-Swift Transportation a Equal weight
17:48 Barclays Capital
Dicks Sporting Goods Underweight
16:53 Morgan Stanley
Apple overweight
16:51 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
16:49 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Microsoft buy
16:49 Wells Fargo & Co
Intel Outperform
16:48 RBC Capital Markets
Ryanair Outperform
16:47 DZ BANK
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
15:58 Noble Financial Group
tronc Hold
15:35 Jefferies & Company Inc.
ExxonMobil Hold
15:19 Barclays Capital
Continental Equal weight
15:10 Barclays Capital
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
15:10 Barclays Capital
Daimler Equal weight
15:10 Barclays Capital
BMW overweight
15:07 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
15:06 RBC Capital Markets
Apple Outperform
14:56 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Schaeffler Halten
14:49 DZ BANK
CTS Eventim kaufen
14:38 Nomura
Amazon buy
13:42 Pivotal Research Group
Charte a Buy
13:39 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Snap Hold
13:21 Needham & Company, LLC
Mobile Mini Buy
13:09 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Willis Towers Watson Buy
13:08 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Eaton Buy
13:08 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Buy
13:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ryanair overweight
13:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
EON overweight
13:00 RBC Capital Markets
Wells Fargo & Underperform
12:56 Morgan Stanley
Philips Equal-Weight
12:56 Credit Suisse Group
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Underperform
12:55 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Boeing buy
12:54 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Nokia buy
12:43 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Sell
12:43 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MTU Aero Engines overweight
12:41 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen buy
12:41 DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank kaufen
12:32 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
12:28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Rio Tinto Neutral
12:27 Pivotal Research Group
Kellogg Buy
12:26 Morgan Stanley
Deutsche Bank Equal-Weight
12:24 Barclays Capital
Roche overweight
12:23 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Fortum Neutral
12:23 UBS AG
Brenntag Neutral
12:22 UBS AG
Linde buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB