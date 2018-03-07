Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
07.03.2018 16:09:04
Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. von 28 auf 32 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 32.00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 32.12
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.37%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 31.77
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0.72%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|31.77
|-2.16%
