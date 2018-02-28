28.02.2018 19:44:03

Dialog Semiconductor neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Dialog Semiconductor nach Zahlen von 25 auf 28 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Halbleiterkonzern habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mitch Steves in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Gewinnschätzungen, hält die Aktie aber für fair bewertet./ajx/stw

Datum der Analyse: 28.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. neutral
Unternehmen:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
28.00 €
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
27.16 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.09%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
26.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.26%
Analyst Name::
Mitch Steves 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 32.12 12.46% Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

