NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Dialog Semiconductor nach Zahlen von 25 auf 28 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Halbleiterkonzern habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mitch Steves in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Gewinnschätzungen, hält die Aktie aber für fair bewertet./ajx/stw



Datum der Analyse: 28.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.