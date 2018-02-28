Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
28.02.2018 19:44:03
Dialog Semiconductor neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Dialog Semiconductor nach Zahlen von 25 auf 28 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Halbleiterkonzern habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mitch Steves in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Gewinnschätzungen, hält die Aktie aber für fair bewertet./ajx/stw
Datum der Analyse: 28.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. neutral
|Unternehmen:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
28.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
neutral
|Kurs*:
27.16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.09%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.26%
|Analyst Name::
Mitch Steves
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|32.12
|12.46%
