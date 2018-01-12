12.01.2018 13:55:03

Deutsche Börse Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat die Einstufung für Deutsche Börse nach einer Investorenkonferenz in den USA auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Euro belassen. Der deutsche Börsenbetreiber sei ein möglicher Brexit-Gewinner, schrieb Analyst Michael Haid in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ag/mis

Datum der Analyse: 12.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Deutsche Börse AG Hold
Unternehmen:
Deutsche Börse AG 		Analyst:
Commerzbank AG 		Kursziel:
90.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
98.54 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-8.67%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
98.76 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8.87%
Analyst Name::
Michael Haid 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen

13:55 Deutsche Börse Hold Commerzbank AG
04.01.18 Deutsche Börse overweight Barclays Capital
03.01.18 Deutsche Börse buy UBS AG
12.12.17 Deutsche Börse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.12.17 Deutsche Börse Halten Independent Research GmbH

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Börse AG 114.00 8.47% Deutsche Börse AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

16:05 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Texas Roadhouse Outperform
15:03 Morgan Stanley
Facebook kaufen
15:02 Morgan Stanley
eBay verkaufen
15:01 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
14:52 Telsey Advisory Group
Costco Wholesale Outperform
14:41 DZ BANK
DEUTZ kaufen
14:22 Morgan Stanley
HeidelbergCement neutral
14:05 Barclays Capital
Microsoft overweight
13:59 Commerzbank AG
Rheinmetall buy
13:59 Commerzbank AG
QIAGEN buy
13:58 Commerzbank AG
K+S buy
13:57 Maxim Group
Apple Buy
13:57 Commerzbank AG
Fraport Hold
13:56 Commerzbank AG
ElringKlinger Hold
13:55 Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Telekom Hold
13:55 Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Börse Hold
13:54 Commerzbank AG
Covestro buy
13:51 Commerzbank AG
Ceconomy St buy
13:50 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Lipocine Buy
13:50 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
General Electric Underweight
13:45 Deutsche Bank AG
HELLA GmbH & buy
13:45 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Facebook overweight
13:44 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
McDonalds overweight
13:42 Deutsche Bank AG
Nokia buy
13:42 Deutsche Bank AG
ADVA Hold
13:40 Deutsche Bank AG
STMicroelectronics Sell
13:33 Needham & Company, LLC
SS&C Technologies Buy
13:32 Needham & Company, LLC
TechTarget Buy
13:30 Needham & Company, LLC
Silicom Buy
13:28 Needham & Company, LLC
ADTRAN Buy
13:26 Needham & Company, LLC
Cloudera Buy
13:19 BTIG Research
Twitter Buy
13:19 Deutsche Bank AG
Dialog Semiconductor Hold
13:16 Deutsche Bank AG
AIXTRON buy
13:15 Deutsche Bank AG
Infineon buy
13:07 Credit Suisse Group
Zurich Insurance Outperform
13:04 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics overweight
13:03 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Orange overweight
13:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tele Columbus overweight
13:02 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Telefónica Neutral
12:58 Commerzbank AG
Siemens Hold
12:58 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MSC Industrial Direct Hold
12:57 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
DCP Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units Buy
12:56 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
12:54 Independent Research GmbH
Bayer Halten
12:49 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
12:49 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Schneider Electric buy
12:49 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
KION GROUP Neutral
12:48 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
GEA Neutral
12:48 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Dürr Sell

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB