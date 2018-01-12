Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
12.01.2018 13:55:03
Deutsche Börse Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat die Einstufung für Deutsche Börse nach einer Investorenkonferenz in den USA auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Euro belassen. Der deutsche Börsenbetreiber sei ein möglicher Brexit-Gewinner, schrieb Analyst Michael Haid in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ag/mis
Datum der Analyse: 12.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Deutsche Börse AG Hold
|Unternehmen:
Deutsche Börse AG
|Analyst:
Commerzbank AG
|Kursziel:
90.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
98.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8.67%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
98.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8.87%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Haid
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|114.00
|8.47%
