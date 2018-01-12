FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat die Einstufung für Deutsche Börse nach einer Investorenkonferenz in den USA auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 90 Euro belassen. Der deutsche Börsenbetreiber sei ein möglicher Brexit-Gewinner, schrieb Analyst Michael Haid in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ag/mis



Datum der Analyse: 12.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.