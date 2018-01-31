Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
31.01.2018 15:41:34
Dell Technologies Buy
Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat die Einstufung für Dell Technologies Inc (V) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 106 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Dell Technologies Inc (V) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Dell Technologies Inc (V)
|Analyst:
Gabelli & Co
|Kursziel:
$ 106.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
56.03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
89.18%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 70.88
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.55%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Dell Technologies Inc (V)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dell Technologies Inc (V)mehr Analysen
|15:41
|Dell Technologies Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|12.07.16
|Dell Technologies Neutral
|Mizuho
|01.06.16
|Dell Technologies Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.16
|Dell Technologies Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.04.16
|Dell Technologies Hold
|Maxim Group
|15:41
|Dell Technologies Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|12.07.16
|Dell Technologies Neutral
|Mizuho
|01.06.16
|Dell Technologies Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.16
|Dell Technologies Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.04.16
|Dell Technologies Hold
|Maxim Group
|15:41
|Dell Technologies Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|12.07.16
|Dell Technologies Neutral
|Mizuho
|01.06.16
|Dell Technologies Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.16
|Dell Technologies Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.04.16
|Dell Technologies Hold
|Maxim Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dell Technologies Inc (V)
|66.02
|-0.41%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:03
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Black Knight Holdco Neutral
|15:52
|
Standpoint Research
Xerox Hold
|15:46
|
RBC Capital Markets
Boeing Sector Perform
|15:44
|
Gabelli & Co
Meredith Buy
|15:41
|
Gabelli & Co
Dell Technologies Buy
|15:30
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
CTS Eventim kaufen
|15:30
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Ströer kaufen
|15:29
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Axel Springer kaufen
|15:29
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RTL Halten
|15:28
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ProSiebenSat1 Media Verkaufen
|15:27
|
DZ BANK
TAKKT Halten
|15:17
|
BNP PARIBAS
Continental Outperform
|15:04
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
McDonalds overweight
|14:57
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Pfizer Hold
|14:48
|
Morgan Stanley
Pfizer overweight
|14:46
|
UBS AG
Pfizer buy
|14:46
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Mobile Mini Buy
|14:44
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Activision Blizzard Buy
|14:44
|
DZ BANK
Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|14:35
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
SAP buy
|14:30
|
Deutsche Bank AG
General Electric verkaufen
|14:30
|
Aegis Capital
Facebook Buy
|14:30
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) buy
|14:29
|
The Benchmark Company
Electronic Arts Buy
|14:24
|
Barclays Capital
METRO (St) overweight
|14:11
|
Hovde Group
Midsouth Bancorp Market Perform
|14:04
|
Commerzbank AG
SAP Hold
|14:01
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Amdocs Buy
|13:53
|
Maxim Group
First Savings Financial Group Buy
|13:52
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Overweight
|13:46
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Electronic Arts Buy
|13:36
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Ashland Global Neutral
|13:34
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ArcelorMittal overweight
|13:33
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
|13:24
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Buy
|13:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Fitbit Hold
|13:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Crane Buy
|13:19
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TOTAL Conviction Buy List
|13:18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Shel b buy
|13:18
|
Morgan Stanley
Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|13:18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eni buy
|13:17
|
Barclays Capital
Philips Equal weight
|13:17
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BP Neutral
|13:16
|
Barclays Capital
SAP overweight
|13:15
|
Barclays Capital
Gamesa Equal weight
|13:13
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Soligenix Neutral
|13:11
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
ImmunoGen Buy
|13:00
|
First Analysis Securities
Illumina Overweight
|13:00
|
Morgan Stanley
JCDecaux Underweight
|12:58
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
SAP buy