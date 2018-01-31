31.01.2018 15:41:34

Dell Technologies Buy

Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat die Einstufung für Dell Technologies Inc (V) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 106 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Dell Technologies Inc (V) Buy
Unternehmen:
Dell Technologies Inc (V) 		Analyst:
Gabelli & Co 		Kursziel:
$ 106.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
56.03 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
89.18%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 70.88 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
49.55%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:41 Dell Technologies Buy Gabelli & Co
12.07.16 Dell Technologies Neutral Mizuho
01.06.16 Dell Technologies Neutral UBS AG
21.04.16 Dell Technologies Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.04.16 Dell Technologies Hold Maxim Group

