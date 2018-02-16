FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Covestro von 100 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Kunststoffspezialist dürfte noch länger als gedacht vom weltweiten Versorgungs-Engpass beim Kunststoff-Vorprodukt TDI profitieren, schrieb Analyst Michael Schäfer in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte hob seine Schätzungen für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) im Jahr 2018 an und liegt damit nun etwas über den durchschnittlichen Markterwartungen./tav/zb/das



Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018



