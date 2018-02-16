16.02.2018 12:58:50

Covestro buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Covestro von 100 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Kunststoffspezialist dürfte noch länger als gedacht vom weltweiten Versorgungs-Engpass beim Kunststoff-Vorprodukt TDI profitieren, schrieb Analyst Michael Schäfer in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte hob seine Schätzungen für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) im Jahr 2018 an und liegt damit nun etwas über den durchschnittlichen Markterwartungen./tav/zb/das

Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG buy
Unternehmen:
Covestro AG 		Analyst:
Commerzbank AG 		Kursziel:
110.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
90.40 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21.68%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
89.88 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.39%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Covestro AG 103.60 6.47% Covestro AG

