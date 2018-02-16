Covestro buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Covestro von 100 auf 110 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Kunststoffspezialist dürfte noch länger als gedacht vom weltweiten Versorgungs-Engpass beim Kunststoff-Vorprodukt TDI profitieren, schrieb Analyst Michael Schäfer in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte hob seine Schätzungen für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) im Jahr 2018 an und liegt damit nun etwas über den durchschnittlichen Markterwartungen./tav/zb/das
Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG buy
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Commerzbank AG
|Kursziel:
110.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
90.40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21.68%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
89.88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.39%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
