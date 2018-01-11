11.01.2018 21:10:38

Continental Resources Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Continental Resources Inc Shs von 53 auf 58 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Unternehmen:
Continental Resources Inc Shs 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 58.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 58.52 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.89%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 58.33 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.57%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

11.01.18 Continental Resources overweight Barclays Capital
19.12.17 Continental Resources Neutral Seaport Global Securities
19.12.17 Continental Resources Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
09.11.17 Continental Resources Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.10.17 Continental Resources overweight Barclays Capital

