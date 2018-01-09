09.01.2018 19:26:30

Continental Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Continental angesichts von Aufspaltungsdiskussionen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 221 Euro belassen. Dies würde die Konzernstruktur vereinfachen, schrieb Analystin Kristina Church in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie hat in ihrem Bewertungsmodell aktuell einen Konglomeratsabschlag von 5 Prozent eingepreist, der sich bei der richtigen Lösung deutlich verringern würde. Inzwischen hat der Reifenhersteller und Automobilzulieferer bestätigt, dass man sich "in einem frühen Analysestadium" befindet./ag/gl

Datum der Analyse: 09.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
221.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
251.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-11.99%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
251.30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12.06%
Analyst Name::
Kristina Church 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

