LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Continental angesichts von Aufspaltungsdiskussionen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 221 Euro belassen. Dies würde die Konzernstruktur vereinfachen, schrieb Analystin Kristina Church in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie hat in ihrem Bewertungsmodell aktuell einen Konglomeratsabschlag von 5 Prozent eingepreist, der sich bei der richtigen Lösung deutlich verringern würde. Inzwischen hat der Reifenhersteller und Automobilzulieferer bestätigt, dass man sich "in einem frühen Analysestadium" befindet./ag/gl



Datum der Analyse: 09.01.2018



