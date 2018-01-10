10.01.2018 19:26:23

Constellation Brands A Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Constellation Brands Inc (A) auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 255 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Constellation Brands Inc (A) overweight
Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 255.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 220.68 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.55%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 219.36 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.25%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

10.01.18 Constellation Brand a overweight Barclays Capital
14.12.17 Constellation Brand a Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.10.17 Constellation Brand a Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.10.17 Constellation Brand a Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.17 Constellation Brand a Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Constellation Brands Inc (A) 216.00 -3.27% Constellation Brands Inc (A)

