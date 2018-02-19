Coca-Cola neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen von 48 auf 49 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal-weight" belassen. Das vierte Quartal des Getränkeherstellers sei ebenso stark ausgefallen wie der erste Ausblick auf das Jahr 2018, schrieb Analystin Dara Mohsenian in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Ihrer Einschätzung nach sind solide Umsatzaussichten und weitere positive Faktoren im Aktienkurs aber schon eingepreist./tih/ck
Datum der Analyse: 19.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. neutral
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
$ 49.00
|Rating jetzt:
neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 44.98
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8.94%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.98
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.94%
|Analyst Name::
Dara Mohsenian
|KGV*:
-
