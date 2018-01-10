NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktie von Coca-Cola von 46 auf 49 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Nach der Verabschiedung der US-Steuerreform habe sie ihre Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie (EPS) amerikanischer Getränke- und Tabakunternehmen nach oben revidiert und die Kursziele angepasst, schrieb Analystin Judy Hong in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie./gl/he



Datum der Analyse: 10.01.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.