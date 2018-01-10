10.01.2018 19:41:30
Coca-Cola Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktie von Coca-Cola von 46 auf 49 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Nach der Verabschiedung der US-Steuerreform habe sie ihre Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie (EPS) amerikanischer Getränke- und Tabakunternehmen nach oben revidiert und die Kursziele angepasst, schrieb Analystin Judy Hong in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie./gl/he
Datum der Analyse: 10.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. Sell
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 49.00
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
$ 46.02
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6.48%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 46.07
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.36%
|Analyst Name::
Judy Hong
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|10.01.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.18
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.12.17
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.12.17
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.17
|Coca-Cola buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.18
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.12.17
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.12.17
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.17
|Coca-Cola buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.12.17
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.12.17
|Coca-Cola buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.17
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|26.10.17
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.17
|Coca-Cola Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|10.01.18
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.11.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.17
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.18
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.12.17
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.17
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.17
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.17
|Coca-Cola Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|44.80
|-0.88%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
3M Hold
|10.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Digital Realty Trust Buy
|10.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Medical Properties Trust Hold
|10.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
City Office REIT Hold
|10.01.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Coca-Cola Sell
|10.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Alaska Air Group Equal weight
|10.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) overweight
|10.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Constellation Brand a overweight
|10.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Brown-Forman b Equal weight
|10.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Electronics for Imaging Underweight
|10.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Lumentum overweight
|10.01.18
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
NetScout Systems Neutral
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Porsche vz Neutral
|10.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
The Babcock & Wilcox Buy
|10.01.18
|
Bernstein Research
Intel Underperform
|10.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
SYNNEX Buy
|10.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Walgreens Boots Alliance Buy
|10.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Arista Networks Buy
|10.01.18
|
Nomura
T-Mobile US Neutral
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
JetBlue Airways Hold
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Allegiant Travel Hold
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Alaska Air Group Buy
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Gamesa Neutral
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Southwest Airlines Buy
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
United Continental Buy
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Delta Air Lines Buy
|10.01.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
American Airlines Buy
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips Lighting Neutral
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Neutral
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
KION GROUP overweight
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
|10.01.18
|
HSBC
Brenntag buy
|10.01.18
|
HSBC
LEG Immobilien buy
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ABB Neutral
|10.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
|10.01.18
|
HSBC
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|10.01.18
|
Williams Capital
Acuity Brands Hold
|10.01.18
|
Williams Capital
Acuity Brands Hold
|10.01.18
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Zalando Hold
|10.01.18
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Uniper Reduce
|10.01.18
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
innogy Hold
|10.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Barclays Equal-Weight
|10.01.18
|
Maxim Group
Dave & Busters Entertainment Buy
|10.01.18
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
EON Reduce
|10.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Lloyds Banking Group Equal-Weight
|10.01.18
|
Maxim Group
SVB Financial Grou Buy
|10.01.18
|
equinet AG
Talanx accumulate
|10.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
K+S Sell
|10.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Iberdrola SA buy