16.02.2018 22:54:55

Coca-Cola Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal und einer anschließenden Telefonkonferenz von 48 auf 49 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Andrea Teixeira aktualisierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ihre Schätzungen für den Getränkekonzern. Die für 2018 gesteckten Unternehmensziele seien eine Herausforderung, aber erreichbar./tih/he

Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
$ 49.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 44.78 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.42%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.98 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.94%
Analyst Name::
Andrea Teixeira 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16.02.18 Coca-Cola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.18 Coca-Cola Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.18 Coca-Cola Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.18 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.01.18 Coca-Cola Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

