16.02.2018 22:54:55
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal und einer anschließenden Telefonkonferenz von 48 auf 49 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Andrea Teixeira aktualisierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ihre Schätzungen für den Getränkekonzern. Die für 2018 gesteckten Unternehmensziele seien eine Herausforderung, aber erreichbar./tih/he
Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
