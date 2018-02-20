20.02.2018 15:08:08

Coca-Cola Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola von 50 auf 49 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Kevin Grundy hervor. Entsprechend der Einstufung "Hold" erwartet Jefferies, dass die Aktie auf Zwölfmonatssicht eine Gesamtrendite (Kursgewinn + Dividende) von bis zu 15 Prozent, aber auch einen Kursverlust (abzüglich Dividende) von bis zu 10 Prozent erreichen kann./ck

Datum der Analyse: 20.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. Hold
Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co. 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 49.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 44.76 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.47%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.29 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.63%
Analyst Name::
Kevin Grundy 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

