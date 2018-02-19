19.02.2018 15:42:17

Coca-Cola Hold

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen von 47,00 auf 48,80 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Getränkekonzern habe die Erwartungen 2017 etwas übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Holland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Geschäftstrends verbesserten sich. Seine Gewinnerwartungen hob der Experte aber vor allem wegen einer geringer erwarteten Steuerbelastung an./mis/ck

Datum der Analyse: 19.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Co. Hold
Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co. 		Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG) 		Kursziel:
$ 48.80
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 44.98 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8.49%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 44.98 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.49%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Holland 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

