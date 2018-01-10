Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
10.01.2018 21:57:30
City Office REIT Hold
Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat City Office REIT Inc von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 16 auf 13 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: City Office REIT Inc Hold
|Unternehmen:
City Office REIT Inc
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
$ 13.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 12.35
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5.26%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 12.40
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.84%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu City Office REIT Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|City Office REIT Inc
|12.40
|-3.58%
