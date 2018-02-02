02.02.2018 16:12:27

Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. von 290 auf 310 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 310.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 312.38 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.76%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 311.33 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.43%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.mehr Analysen

16:12 Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
31.01.18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell Deutsche Bank AG
18.01.18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy Maxim Group
16.01.18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Equal weight Barclays Capital
25.10.17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold Canaccord Adams

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 314.67 -0.02% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

17:56 Dougherty & Company LLC
Impinj Neutral
17:48 Barclays Capital
VF overweight
17:45 Barclays Capital
Mallinckrodt Underweight
17:20 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Fresenius buy
17:04 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
17:03 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Daimler overweight
17:03 S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Bank Sell
16:56 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
16:56 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Sartorius vz Verkaufen
16:12 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral
15:41 Gabelli & Co
Blue Apron Buy
15:23 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
15:02 RBC Capital Markets
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
14:57 Lake Street
Biotime Buy
14:48 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips Lighting Neutral
14:44 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Deckers Outdoor Buy
14:36 BTIG Research
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sell
14:30 UBS AG
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
14:30 UBS AG
Telefónica Deutschland buy
14:28 Williams Capital
Allete Buy
14:21 UBS AG
Glencore Neutral
14:17 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
14:17 RBC Capital Markets
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
14:16 Morningstar
Apple Hold
14:16 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Amazon Neutral
14:16 UBS AG
London Stock Exchange (LSE) Neutral
14:16 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Methanex Buy
14:08 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Amazon Conviction Buy List
14:04 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
14:02 S&P Capital IQ
Daimler Hold
14:02 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Amazon Conviction Buy List
14:01 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet A (ex Google) kaufen
14:01 Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
14:00 RBC Capital Markets
Apple kaufen
14:00 Needham & Company, LLC
Apple buy
14:00 Atlantic Equities
Amazon kaufen
14:00 Barclays Capital
Amazon overweight
14:00 JMP Securities LLC
Amazon neutral
13:59 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Amazon kaufen
13:59 Macquarie Research
Amazon Outperform
13:58 Needham & Company, LLC
Amazon buy
13:58 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Amazon buy
13:58 RBC Capital Markets
Amazon Outperform
13:57 Morgan Stanley
Amazon overweight
13:56 Maxim Group
Tableau Softwar a Hold
13:56 Morningstar
Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
13:55 Atlantic Equities
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
13:43 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
13:35 Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Bank kaufen
13:31 Needham & Company, LLC
Impinj Hold

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB