07.02.2018 15:47:14

Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold

Der Analyst Canaccord Adams hat das Kursziel für Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. von 325 auf 300 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Hold
Unternehmen:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 		Analyst:
Canaccord Adams 		Kursziel:
$ 300.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 276.00 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8.70%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 272.13 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.24%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.mehr Analysen

15:47 Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold Canaccord Adams
14:04 Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy Maxim Group
13:11 Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.02.18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
31.01.18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 269.23 -11.53% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

19:44 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Camtek Buy
18:54 Pivotal Research Group
USANA Health Sciences Buy
17:59 Dougherty & Company LLC
Entegris Buy
17:59 Dougherty & Company LLC
Proofpoint Buy
17:43 Barclays Capital
Lennar overweight
16:08 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Hercules Technology Growth Capital Outperform
16:07 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Tempur Pedic International Outperform
15:48 Seaport Global Securities
Regal-Beloit Buy
15:47 Barrington Research
Haemonetics Outperform
15:47 Canaccord Adams
Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
15:28 Gabelli & Co
Colfax Buy
15:25 Gabelli & Co
Leggett & Platt Buy
15:21 UBS AG
Lennox International Neutral
15:17 DZ BANK
Deutsche Post kaufen
15:03 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zendesk Hold
15:02 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology Hold
15:02 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
SPX FLOW Buy
15:01 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Proofpoint Buy
15:01 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Paycom Software Buy
14:59 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies Hold
14:57 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Colfax Buy
14:56 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Badger Meter Hold
14:56 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Array BioPharma Buy
14:54 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Anadarko Petroleum Buy
14:52 The Benchmark Company
Nanometrics Buy
14:51 R. F. Lafferty
Data I-O Buy
14:50 Lake Street
EMCORE Buy
14:49 DZ BANK
Hannover Rück kaufen
14:46 Bernstein Research
GlaxoSmithKline market-perform
14:41 Needham & Company, LLC
New Relic Buy
14:41 Needham & Company, LLC
MA-Com Technology Solutions Buy
14:41 Needham & Company, LLC
Entegris Buy
14:40 Needham & Company, LLC
Axcelis Technologies Buy
14:39 Needham & Company, LLC
Seattle Genetics Buy
14:37 Needham & Company, LLC
Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy
14:36 Needham & Company, LLC
Extreme Networks Buy
14:23 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Walt Disney Buy
14:06 Needham & Company, LLC
SailPoint Technologies Buy
14:05 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Proofpoint Buy
14:04 Maxim Group
Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy
14:01 National Securities
Gladstone Capital Neutral
13:45 Hovde Group
Seacoast Banking Outperform
13:37 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
13:37 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Schaeffler buy
13:35 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Vonovia buy
13:18 D.A. Davidson & Co.
MA-Com Technology Solutions Buy
13:18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
13:15 D.A. Davidson & Co.
Akamai Neutral
13:14 D.A. Davidson & Co.
Extreme Networks Buy
13:12 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Versum Materials LLC When Issued Buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB