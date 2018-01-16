Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.01.2018 21:29:30
Chipotle Mexican Grill Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. von 280 auf 325 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 325.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
$ 326.92
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.59%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 327.37
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.72%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.mehr Analysen
|16.01.18
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy
|Maxim Group
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|16.01.18
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy
|Maxim Group
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy
|Maxim Group
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|19.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy
|Maxim Group
|03.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.07.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Underperform
|Standpoint Research
|19.04.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell
|Standpoint Research
|12.12.16
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell
|Maxim Group
|26.10.16
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.16
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Sell
|Maxim Group
|16.01.18
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|20.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.08.17
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Hold
|Standpoint Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
|327.37
|0.01%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
YUM! Brands Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Wingstop Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
The Wendys overweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
The Cheesecake Factory Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Texas Roadhouse overweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Starbucks Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Sonic Underweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Shake Shack Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
McDonalds overweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Jack in the Box Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Dunkin Brands Group overweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Dominos Pizza Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Darden Restaurants overweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Chipotle Mexican Grill Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Brinker International Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
BJs Restaurants Underweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
United Natural Foods Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Smart & Final Stores overweight
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
US Foods Equal weight
|16.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Newmont Mining Hold
|16.01.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Vale Hold
|16.01.18
|
UBS AG
SS&C Technologies Buy
|16.01.18
|
UBS AG
JPMorgan Chase & Buy
|16.01.18
|
UBS AG
HP Neutral
|16.01.18
|
The Benchmark Company
Invitae Buy
|16.01.18
|
The Benchmark Company
Natus Medical Buy
|16.01.18
|
Macquarie Research
Rio Tinto Outperform
|16.01.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Spark Therapeutics Underperform
|16.01.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
|16.01.18
|
DZ BANK
Swiss Re kaufen
|16.01.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Walmart Neutral
|16.01.18
|
Barclays Capital
Credit Suisse Grou Underweight
|16.01.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Primero Mining Hold
|16.01.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
AAR Buy
|16.01.18
|
Gabelli & Co
Kirby Hold
|16.01.18
|
Aegis Capital
Twitter Buy
|16.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Fibrocell Science Buy
|16.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Buy
|16.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Buy
|16.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Hill-Rom Buy
|16.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
AtriCure Buy
|16.01.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HUGO BOSS Neutral
|16.01.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
BP Hold
|16.01.18
|
DZ BANK
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Halten
|16.01.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Sorrento Therapeutics Buy
|16.01.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Drägerwerk vz kaufen
|16.01.18
|
Morgan Stanley
HUGO BOSS Underweight
|16.01.18
|
Craig Hallum
TPI Composites Buy
|16.01.18
|
DZ BANK
Südzucker Halten
|16.01.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
SecureWorks a Hold