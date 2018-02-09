09.02.2018 18:22:56

Ceva Buy

Der Analyst Canaccord Adams hat Ceva Inc. wieder aufgenommen mit der Einstufung "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 50 USD.
Zusammenfassung: Ceva Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
Ceva Inc. 		Analyst:
Canaccord Adams 		Kursziel:
$ 50.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 35.35 		Abst. Kursziel*:
41.44%
Rating update:
resumed 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 36.43 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37.27%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ceva Inc. 36.43 4.07%

