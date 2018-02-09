09.02.2018 08:41:00
Ceconomy St Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ceconomy nach detaillierten Zahlen für das erste Geschäftsquartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11,40 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Elektronikhändlers habe den bereits veröffentlichten Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Tushar Jain in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Er sieht kaum Anpassungsbedarf für die Markterwartungen./ag/zb
Datum der Analyse: 09.02.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ceconomy St. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ceconomy St.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
11.40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
10.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4.35%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
10.88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.83%
|Analyst Name::
Tushar Jain
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Ceconomy St.
|13.25
|-2.90%
