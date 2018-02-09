NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ceconomy nach detaillierten Zahlen für das erste Geschäftsquartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11,40 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Elektronikhändlers habe den bereits veröffentlichten Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Tushar Jain in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Er sieht kaum Anpassungsbedarf für die Markterwartungen./ag/zb



Datum der Analyse: 09.02.2018



