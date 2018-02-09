NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ceconomy nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10 Euro belassen. Der Elektronikhändler habe im ersten Geschäftsquartal erwartungsgemäß schwach abgeschnitten, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Es komme nun vor allem auf den Tenor und die Signale des Managements in der Telefonkonferenz an./ag/zb



Datum der Analyse: 09.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.