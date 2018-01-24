NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Carrefour nach einem Strategietag der französischen Supermarktkette von "Underperform" auf "Market-Perform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 15,50 auf 20,00 Euro angehoben. Die Strategie stimme ihn zuversichtlich, schrieb Analyst Bruno Monteyne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Rückschläge bei der operativen Gewinnentwicklung in Frankreich gebe es nicht. Positiv sei auch, dass Carrefour in China mit Tencent einen starken Partner habe./ajx/gl



