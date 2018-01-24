24.01.2018 08:38:32

Carrefour market-perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Carrefour nach einem Strategietag der französischen Supermarktkette von "Underperform" auf "Market-Perform" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 15,50 auf 20,00 Euro angehoben. Die Strategie stimme ihn zuversichtlich, schrieb Analyst Bruno Monteyne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Rückschläge bei der operativen Gewinnentwicklung in Frankreich gebe es nicht. Positiv sei auch, dass Carrefour in China mit Tencent einen starken Partner habe./ajx/gl

Datum der Analyse: 24.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Carrefour S.A. market-perform
Unternehmen:
Carrefour S.A. 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
20.00 €
Rating jetzt:
market-perform		 Kurs*:
19.42 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
2.99%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
19.40 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.12%
Analyst Name::
Bruno Monteyne 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carrefour S.A. 22.90 1.73% Carrefour S.A.

